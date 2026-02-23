A brewing dispute between 50 Cent and Jim Jones spilled further into public view this week after videos surfaced appearing to show Jones attempting to access a studio space connected to his show, Let’s Rap About It.

50 Cent linked up with Jim Jones’s former landlord and shares more footage of him trying to get into his studio after getting put out pic.twitter.com/L96gTdOxCC — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) February 20, 2026

In one clip, Jones is heard saying, “the f*ck is you talking about,” as a door lock is forced open. Images of a tenancy termination notice under the name Joseph Jones, his legal name, also circulated online. The document referenced the potential for negotiations with the landlord, though details of the lease and its terms have not been independently verified.

50 Cent amplified the moment with pointed humor. “Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends? I don’t know let’s rap about it! LOL,” he wrote. In another post, he claimed to have spoken directly with the property owner, who allegedly stated that unpaid rent ranged between $80,000 and $180,000. Those figures have not been confirmed.

Jones opted for levity rather than a formal denial. Sharing a short video, he captioned it, “Kunfu Jim. No lock doors lol,” framing the episode as entertainment rather than a setback.

The latest exchange highlights how friction between the two rappers continues to unfold in public, with social media serving as both battleground and stage. In an era where disputes are instantly broadcast, spectacle and substance often merge, leaving audiences to parse what is performance and what is reality.