Backwoods Selects Powered The Supper Club Celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend

If you were really outside during NBA All Star Weekend 2026, you heard about The Supper Club. This was not just another invite only function. This was one of those rooms where sports, hip hop, and culture all collided in real time, and Backwoods Selects was at the center of it all.

The guest list was stacked with power players and icons. Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah, Jadakiss, Allen Iverson, Victoria Monet, Iman Shumpert, Jadakiss, Mookie Betts, Jerry Lorenzo and more pulled up, making the night feel like a cross section of generations and industries that shape culture. Hosted by Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul, the evening started with a private VIP dinner for 70 guests before opening up into a high energy after party that brought out more than 500 tastemakers from across sports and entertainment.

Earlier in the night, Chris Paul confirmed his retirement after 21 seasons in the NBA, and the dinner quickly turned into a celebration among peers. Wade and Melo led a toast, giving CP3 his flowers and showing love for his impact on the game and beyond it. It was one of those rare off court moments where legends could really lock in with each other.

Once the after party kicked off, Backwoods Selects made it clear they were not just sponsoring. They were curating the entire vibe. The space felt like a living activation, with smoke in the air, conversations flowing, and every corner branded with intention.

One of the biggest highlights was the bespoke cigar rolling station featuring master craftsman Anu Amen Ra, delivering personalized luxury with premium roll up smokes through the night. Guests watched Anu work up close, turning the act of smoking into a crafted experience that matched the exclusivity of the room. It was hands down one of the most talked about moments of the night.

OG Louie anchored the Backwoods Lounge with premium product displays and exclusive pre roll distribution, creating a central hub where athletes, artists, and execs linked up, talked business, and soaked in the energy. Cameras were flashing at the branded portrait studio, capturing social ready moments from one of the weekend’s most coveted invites, while Backwoods Select concessionaires moved through the venue delivering premium service so the vibe never slowed down.

By the end of the night, it was clear The Supper Club was not just another All Star Weekend party. Backwoods Selects created a real cultural moment that blended smoking culture, sports, and hip hop lifestyle into one immersive experience. They did not just show up. They set the tone.