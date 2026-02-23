Cardi B has etched her name into concert history, becoming the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. The milestone was announced by Live Nation following the launch of her Little Miss Drama arena tour.

Cardi B went from a regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx to 2 sold-out shows in LA ✨💋 #LittleMissDramaTour



(📸: @TimothyNorris / Kia Forum Photos) pic.twitter.com/hlqp6jldTV — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) February 16, 2026

“Cardi B launched her first headlining arena tour this past week to two sold-out crowds, and made history as the first female rapper to sell out two nights at the Kia Forum.”

The achievement capped off a high-profile tour kickoff filled with special guests and packed crowds. At the same time, controversy bubbled online after fellow rapper BIA appeared to reference NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who shares a child with Cardi.

Under a clip of Cardi performing “Pretty and Petty,” BIA wrote, “Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm ,”

Cardi addressed the comment head-on, making it clear she would not tolerate public criticism of her former partner.

“Let me tell you sumthin’, just cause I ain’t fcking with my baby daddy, doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy b*tch.”

The tension between the two artists dates back to early 2024 after Cardi released “Like What (Freestyle).” BIA claimed the record mirrored her earlier track, with both songs sampling Missy Elliott’s “She’s a B*tch.”

Despite the renewed rivalry, Cardi’s record-setting run at the Kia Forum remains the week’s headline moment.