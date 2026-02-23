Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a Mexican military operation in the state of Jalisco, marking a major development in the country’s fight against organized crime. The White House confirmed that the United States provided intelligence support during the mission.

The death of one of the world’s most wanted drug traffickers immediately triggered widespread unrest. Authorities reported more than 250 road blockades across 20 Mexican states, with suspected cartel members burning buses, shutting down highways, and clashing with security forces. While officials said many roads have since reopened, disruptions spread across key cities, including Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Chapala.

According to CNN, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico urged American citizens to remain indoors, stating they should “seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements,” and avoid areas where law enforcement operations are underway. The U.S. Department of State also warned travelers to “seek shelter and remain in residences or hotels,” as security operations continue.

Mexico: Update – Due to ongoing security operations & related road blockages & criminal activity, U.S. citizens in a number of locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place, as U.S. government staff in several locations are doing and will continue to do on Feb 23. While no… pic.twitter.com/OxPzmcdFYT — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 23, 2026

Travel disruptions quickly followed, with flights suspended in some areas and tourists stranded in popular destinations like Puerto Vallarta. Americans represent the largest share of Mexico’s international visitors, with millions traveling annually.

The violence also impacted sports and public events. Mexico’s top soccer league, Liga MX, postponed multiple matches, including games scheduled in Querétaro and other affected regions.

El Mencho had long been considered Mexico’s most powerful cartel boss since the capture of Joaquín Guzmán, also known as El Chapo. The United States had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture due to his role in trafficking fentanyl and other drugs.

Born in Michoacán, Oseguera previously lived in the United States and served time in prison before returning to Mexico and rising to power. His death marks a major milestone for law enforcement, though the resulting violence highlights the ongoing instability tied to cartel operations.