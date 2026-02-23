Floyd Mayweather Jr. is stepping back into the professional boxing ring.

Just shy of turning 49, the undefeated former champion confirmed Friday that he is ending his retirement and plans to resume his pro career following a scheduled Spring 2026 exhibition against Mike Tyson. The announcement marks another chapter for the 15 time world titleholder, who has remained a major draw even outside sanctioned competition.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said in a statement to ESPN.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather told Andreas Hale of ESPN. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience, and generate more money with each event then my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.”

Mayweather said his return will officially follow the Tyson exhibition, positioning that bout as a springboard into another professional run.

Richard and Craig Miele, co founders of CSI Sports/Fight Sports, welcomed the move in a joint statement.

“Signing Floyd Mayweather to un-retire after he captures another worldwide audience with his Mike Tyson match-up, highlights our commitment to providing our global audience with the most high-profile fighters in the sport,” the statement read.

“Floyd will once again continue to dominate boxing with the biggest audience and highest gross events of all time, and we are proud and privileged to be able to do with our global team at CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS,” their joint statement read. “We look forward to even more announcements that will excite fans and continue to build the sport in 2026!’