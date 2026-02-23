Floyd Mayweather Jr. is officially preparing to step back into professional boxing.

Just days before his 49th birthday, the undefeated champion announced plans to end his retirement and resume his pro career following his scheduled spring 2026 exhibition against Mike Tyson.

Mayweather has also signed an exclusive agreement with CSI Sports and its Fight Sports platform, which will serve as his promoter moving forward.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather said in a written statement to ESPN. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event — then my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.”

Mayweather originally retired in August 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor by knockout, finishing his career with a flawless 50-0 record, including 27 stoppage victories. Since then, he has remained active through high-profile exhibition bouts against celebrities and international fighters.