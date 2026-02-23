Rumors of tension between J. Cole and JAY-Z appear to be nothing more than internet speculation.

Fans began questioning the relationship after Cole parted ways with Roc Nation and referenced a “so called rap king” in his music. The line sparked online debate, with some listeners wondering if there was friction between the two artists.

The conversation resurfaced when Cole’s longtime manager, Ibrahim Hamad, shared his excitement about attending a potential 30-year anniversary celebration for Reasonable Doubt, JAY-Z’s landmark debut album.

That post prompted a fan to directly ask, “Bro why niggas say y’all beefing with Hov?”

Ibrahim quickly shut down the rumors with a simple explanation:

“Cause niggaz like controversy and engagements lol”

His response suggests there is no real conflict, despite ongoing fan theories and social media chatter. Speculation about rap rivalries often spreads quickly online, especially when lyrics and business moves are open to interpretation.

For now, Ibrahim’s response makes it clear that any perceived tension exists only in fans’ and social media’s minds, not between the artists themselves.