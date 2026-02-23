An overnight gathering on Jacksonville’s East Side turned violent after midnight Sunday, leaving four people shot as authorities continue searching for a suspect. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 12 to 15 shots were fired near the intersection of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Jessie Street. No suspect description has been released.

According to Action News Jax, victims include two women, ages 34 and 39, and two men, ages 37 and 43. The 34-year-old woman was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, while the other three victims arrived at hospitals on their own.

Community members said the gathering was held to remember Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa, who died at 25 in Atlanta. By Sunday morning, liquor bottles and debris remained scattered across the area.

“I remember him as a little kid singing and rapping inside the church. I enjoyed him. I hate that he’s gone,” said Robert Phelps of First Baptist Church of Oakland.

He added, “I haven’t seen anything like this happening or heard anything like this happening here in years, so yeah, definitely out of character. I mean, they always have gatherings every night.”

Bishop Harry Williams of In the Word International Church urged partygoers to prioritize safety. “ Don’t be afraid to tell somebody you know if they see something, don’t be afraid to tell him, hey man, I see you got that gun on the side. Put it in the car, man! Let’s just talk. Let’s just hang out. Let’s have a good time, go back to our families,” he said.