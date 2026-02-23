The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a bronze statue honoring Showtime-era head coach Pat Riley at Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena. The nearly eight-foot, 510-pound sculpture stands between Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, capturing Riley in a tailored suit with his right fist raised, signaling the famed pass to the skyhook.

“I want to thank all of you,” said Pat Riley. “Significance doesn’t come from comfort. It comes from adversity, from discipline, from refusing to be ordinary. One day we look back with the incredible pride and gratitude to have been part of something truly special. That statue right there is loaded up with all of us who took this magical journey.”

Showtime legend. Winner. And he did it all with style.



Here's to one of the greatest coaches of all time. pic.twitter.com/IIJtActHhe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2026

Governor Jeanie Buss added, “Pat really was a guardian angel for this franchise, its employees and, most important, its fans across the world,” highlighting his leadership during the Showtime era.

Riley led the Lakers to four championships as head coach and remains one of the most accomplished figures in NBA history. The statue joins tributes to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal at Star Plaza.