Mexican authorities confirmed Sunday that Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, was killed during a military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco. The Defense Department described the action as one of the most consequential strikes against organized crime in recent years.

Oseguera Cervantes, a former police officer turned cartel boss, led the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, a powerful criminal network that expanded over the past decade and a half into a major international trafficking organization. U.S. officials had placed a $15 million bounty on him, identifying him as a central figure in fentanyl distribution into the United States.

The operation unfolded amid reports of clashes in Jalisco and security alerts across several regions. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued shelter in place advisories in multiple states as a precaution.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reacted publicly, stating, “I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed ‘El Mencho,’ one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins.” He added, “This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys.”

The Mexican Defense Department said the mission was carried out through bilateral coordination, with U.S. authorities providing complementary intelligence. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the United States “provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated.”

She added, “‘El Mencho’ was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland. Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization because that’s exactly what it is. In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested,” she wrote on X.