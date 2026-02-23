The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards ceremony was disrupted when Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted involuntary outbursts from the audience, including the N-word, while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage.

Host Alan Cumming addressed the situation during the live event, asking for understanding while explaining the context behind the disruption. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background there, this can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming told the audience.

Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at age 25, is the inspiration behind the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear. The neurological condition can cause involuntary vocal tics and uncontrollable verbal outbursts.

Despite the interruption, Jordan and Lindo continued their presentation as the ceremony progressed. The moment sparked outrage across social media as to why the N-word was the specific word that was blurted out.