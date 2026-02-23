A routine takeout run in northern Italy quickly became a story the owners of a small Livigno gastropub will not forget.

While in Italy as a special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Snoop Dogg stopped by Cronoz for a hefty order. According to Sofia Valmadre, whose parents own the restaurant, the rapper requested a spread that included a cheeseburger, chicken wings, chicken nuggets, and French fries.

After Snoop Dogg’s credit card didn’t go through on a takeout order in Livigno during the Winter Olympics, he paid the next day and gifted the restaurant owners five tickets to the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. pic.twitter.com/nS4H99M2ox — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 15, 2026

When it was time to settle the bill, things did not go as planned.

“He sent his staff to take [the card] and pay, but they couldn’t pay. I don’t know why, it wasn’t going,” Valmadre said. “So my mother told him that it was OK [to take the food] without paying.”

The family allowed the order to leave the restaurant despite the declined card. What followed surprised them.

The next day, Snoop Dogg returned, paid what he owed, and brought along an unexpected thank you: five tickets to the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Winter Games.

What could have been an awkward exchange instead became an Olympic moment for the small business, turning a payment hiccup into a front row experience at one of the Games’ marquee events.