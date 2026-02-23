In what has been a somewhat unremarkable year for new movies so far, Crime 101 breaks through as one of the year’s first hits- ironic in part because it’s style (and soundtrack) blend throwback vibes with modern storytelling. With stylized cinematography, freeway-set chases, and clear visual nods to 20th century classic Los Angeles noir films such as Heat and Thief, Crime 101 presents intersecting portraits of individuals pursuing control and meaning within morally complex systems.



Crime 101, directed by Bart Layton and based on a novella by Don Winslow, is a Los Angeles–set crime drama centered on a meticulous jewel thief, Mike Davis (Chris Hemsworth), a persistent police detective, Lou Lubesnick (Mark Ruffalo), and an insurance executive, Sharon Colvin/Coombs (Halle Berry), whose professional interests intersect with the robberies. The title refers to the 101 Freeway, near which a string of jewelry heists has occurred. Lou believes the crimes are the work of a single, highly disciplined perpetrator who operates with minimal violence and leaves little evidence behind. His theory isolates him within a police department more concerned with expedient case closures than long-term patterns.



Davis conducts carefully planned robberies, guided by a personal code that avoids unnecessary harm. He works within a criminal network led by an aging underworld figure known as Money (Nick Nolte), who later assigns jobs to a more volatile associate, Ormon (Barry Keoghan). Sharon, whose firm insures the stolen goods, becomes involved while investigating suspicious claims and navigating internal corporate pressures. The film blends procedural elements with character study, exploring themes of professionalism, class ambition, institutional corruption, and personal transformation.



An interesting thing about this movie is that the soundtrack is possibly even more diverse than the movie’s actors- but like the star-packed cast, still works amazingly well, blending hip-hop, indie,



The chill, melodic, hypnotizing beats of Moving Castles & Namic’s “Shooting Star” and “Real Love Baby” by Father John Misty give the breezy, sun-soaked indie/folk-rock love song vibes with warm, nostalgic melodies that nod towards California-centric crime films of years past. “Lean” by Tornillo, a Latin rap/hip-hop track with swaggering verses about street life, serves as a contrast, showing the grittier side of LA culture. “Glory” by Sault a soulful, groove-driven neo-soul/R&B track somehow works with Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69” to create a spiritually hopeful vibe about love, freedom, and peace while Bruce Springsteen’s “Jersey Girl” adds a touch of sadness to the nostalgia. Run the Jewels’ “Oh My Darling (Don’t Cry)” best summarizes the movies theme with its gritty, defiant lyrics over a heavy, punchy hip-hop beat, blending raw bravado with social confrontation.



