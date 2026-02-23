On this day in Hip Hop history, The Roots released their fourth studio album, Things Fall Apart. Widely regarded as the group’s breakthrough project, the album elevated them to mainstream recognition, earning critical acclaim and expanding their fan base. Its release coincided with a golden era for the Soulquarians—a collective that included D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Common, The Roots, Talib Kweli, Mos Def, and J Dilla—who were redefining the sound of neo-soul and conscious hip-hop with a string of classic releases, including Mama’s Gun, Like Water for Chocolate, and Voodoo.

Things Fall Apart marked a commercial milestone for The Roots, becoming their first album to sell 500,000 copies. Its impact was further solidified at the 2000 Grammy Awards, where the album’s standout single, “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu and Eve (then known as Eve of Destruction), won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The album was also nominated for Best Rap Album, but ultimately lost to Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP, which, in a remarkable coincidence, was released on the same day.

The album’s title is inspired by Chinua Achebe’s novel Things Fall Apart, a fitting parallel as the project explores themes of struggle, societal decay, and resilience, particularly through the lens of Black American life. The Roots seamlessly blend poetic lyricism with the raw realities of urban existence, mirroring the introspective depth of Harlem Renaissance-era poetry while staying rooted in the street narratives of Philadelphia Hip Hop.

The album’s composition is groundbreaking musically. The Roots’ signature live instrumentation weaves together jazz, swing, soul, and hip-hop elements, creating a rich sonic landscape that brings their lyrics to life. Each track carries a depth that transcends traditional hip-hop production, reinforcing the album’s themes with an intricate and immersive sound.

Even the album’s cover art contributes to its message. The group released five different covers, each depicting moments where “things fall apart” in society. One of the most striking covers, titled “Woman Running,” features a powerful image taken in the Bedford-Stuyvesant projects of Brooklyn, capturing two teenagers fleeing police brutality during a riot in the 1960s. The visual reinforces the album’s focus on systemic struggles and the enduring fight for justice.

As Things Fall Apart celebrates another anniversary, its legacy remains as influential as ever. It stands as a testament to The Roots’ artistry, consciousness, and ability to push hip-hop forward musically and socially.

After this album, The Roots went on to celebrate ridiculous success. They released 10 more albums and won two more Grammy’s. Their commercial success has continuous risen over the years. In 2009 The Roots became the official band of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and when we became the host of The Tonight Show in February 2014 he took them along and made them the house band on that broadcast where they could now be seen every night.