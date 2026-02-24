The long-running feud between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has resurfaced after the boxing legend signaled another return to competition.

Mayweather, who remains officially undefeated, is reportedly preparing for an exhibition bout following his widely publicized event with Mike Tyson. Reports also indicate he has signed an exclusive deal with CSI Sports and Fight Sports, a move that quickly drew attention across social media.

That was enough to prompt a reaction from his former ally. According to the Instagram account 2Cool2Blog, 50 Cent shared a pointed message directed at Mayweather before swiftly deleting it. Screenshots preserved the post, which read, “Broke gotta box till ya drop champ, ain’t nobody gonna watch that s**t LOL,”

The comment adds another layer to a rivalry that dates back more than a decade. The two once worked closely together, promoting fights and discussing business ventures during the height of their partnership. Their relationship later fractured amid reported financial disagreements.

Since their split, 50 Cent has consistently mocked the boxing champion’s finances and literacy in interviews and online posts, even slipping jokes into public appearances. Mayweather, for his part, rarely responds directly, instead keeping his focus on business ventures and appearances inside the ring.

With another exhibition on the horizon, the latest exchange suggests their war of words is far from over.