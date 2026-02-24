Singer-songwriter Brian McKnight is making headlines once again, but this time it isn’t for his music. The R&B veteran has officially filed a defamation of character lawsuit targeting The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and North Carolina radio personality Karen Clark.

The legal action stems from ongoing public commentary regarding McKnight’s highly publicized and fractured relationship with his biological children. According to reports from legal analyst Pam “The Law Intellect,” the lawsuit highlights two specific incidents of alleged defamation:

Allegations Against The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

McKnight is reportedly suing the nationally syndicated radio show for broadcasting a sensitive clip featuring his son, Brian McKnight Jr. In the video, McKnight Jr. claimed that his father refused to tell his other son, Niko, that he loved him before Niko’s untimely passing. McKnight alleges that the airing of this clip and the subsequent discussion on the show caused significant damage to his reputation.

Claims Against Karen Clark and Julie McKnight

The lawsuit also names Karen Clark, a radio host at Foxy 107.1/104.3, following an interview she conducted with McKnight’s ex-wife, Julie McKnight. Brian McKnight claims that Clark used “leading questions” during the segment to elicit damaging statements about his character and his role as a father.

This lawsuit is the latest chapter in a long-running saga of family disputes. In recent years, McKnight has faced intense public backlash for his decision to publicly “disown” his older biological children, whom he has referred to as “evil.” This stance has led to several high-profile clashes, including canceled concert dates and public rebukes from other celebrities, such as Tyrese Gibson and Marc Lamont Hill.

Public reaction to the new lawsuit has been mixed, with some social media users criticizing the singer for continuing to bring his family grievances into the legal arena, while others suggest it is an attempt to reclaim his narrative.

Neither Rickey Smiley nor Karen Clark has released a formal statement regarding the litigation as of Tuesday afternoon.