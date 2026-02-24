Last week, Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN) released the official trailer and key art for YOUNGBLOOD, the upcoming sports drama from Academy Award® nominee Hubert Davis (The Well, Black Ice), giving audiences a first glimpse of the contemporary reimagining of the beloved 1986 hockey classic.

The film follows hockey prodigy Dean Youngblood, who leaves Detroit to pursue his professional dreams with the Hamilton Mustangs in Canada. Raised on discipline and toughness by his father, Dean enters the league with undeniable talent — and an arrogance that quickly puts him at odds with teammates and rivals alike. As he confronts toxic behavior both on and off the ice, Dean must decide what kind of man and player he wants to become.

The cast includes Ashton James (Boxcutter, Revenge of the Black Best Friend) in the title role of Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood (Longlegs, Deep Impact, LA Law) as his father Blane Youngblood, Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, Fargo, Big Love) as Coach Chadwick, Alexandra McDonald (Night Blooms, Testament) as Jessie Chadwick, Henri Picard (The Dishwasher, For Those Who Don’t Read Me) as Denis Sutton, Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin’ Moms, Nurses) as Carl Racki, Olunike Adeliyi (The Expanse, Workin’ Moms) as Ruby Youngblood, Emidio Lopes (Painkiller, The Changeling) as Kelly Youngblood and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range, Reservation Dogs) as Ms. McGill.

YOUNGBLOOD made its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a rapturous response from audiences – particularly the festival’s passionate hockey community – and earned strong critical acclaim.

The trailer and key art for YOUNGBLOOD are now available. Produced by Aircraft Pictures in association with Dolphin Entertainment and Canadian distributor Photon Films and Media, the film will be released in theaters across North America on March 6, 2026, by Well Go USA Entertainment in the U.S. and Photon Films and Media in Canada.