GRAMMY®-nominated dancehall icon Spice returns to her roots with the release of her vibrant new single “Clean and Fresh,” a bold celebration of confidence, self-care, and authentic dancehall culture. The electrifying release showcases Spice’s signature charisma while boldly championing proper hygiene as the ultimate act of self-love, reminding listeners that showing up clean, radiant, and unapologetically yourself is the real glow-up.

Unveiled today, “Clean and Fresh” marks a powerful new chapter for the international hitmaker, reinforcing her position at the forefront of global dancehall while delivering a culturally resonant message that bridges music, lifestyle, and personal empowerment.

Written by Spice and produced by DJ Mac and CRASH Drummy over the infectious WYFL riddim, the track pulses with classic dancehall vitality while delivering a fresh, modern edge. More than just a single, “Clean and Fresh” is a lifestyle anthem encouraging listeners to embrace their natural glow, release insecurities, and move through the world with fearless pride.

Infused with the spirit of authentic dancehall, the record captures the undeniable joy of feeling confident in your own skin. With this release, Spice invites fans worldwide to dance freely, celebrate their bodies, and embody a standard of confidence that is both aspirational and attainable.

“Clean and Fresh’ is about owning your presence, honoring your body, and stepping into every moment with freshness, freedom, and fearless self-love. Real authentic dancehall,” says Spice.

With “Clean and Fresh,” Spice continues to cement her legacy as a global cultural force — seamlessly blending music, confidence, and lifestyle into a powerful reminder that true glow starts from within, and that showing up boldly, proudly, and authentically never goes out of style.