Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Christian Combs have resolved a payment dispute with the law firm Summa LLP, bringing an end to litigation over outstanding legal fees. Court records cited by TMZ indicate the firm alleged it was owed compensation for more than 100 hours of attorney work and roughly 90 hours of paralegal time, totaling at least $53,688.35. Financial terms of the settlement were not made public.

The legal services largely stemmed from Christian Combs’s defense in a civil lawsuit filed by Grace O’Marcaigh. She accused him of attempting to coerce her into performing oral sex while she worked as a steward aboard a yacht chartered in 2022. O’Marcaigh further alleged that Diddy fostered what she described as a “lawless atmosphere” on the vessel. The claims remain disputed.

Diddy has denied wrongdoing and previously pushed to have the allegations against him dismissed. In a letter, he wrote, “[It] incorrectly alleges that I chartered the yacht where the alleged assault occurred… I am neither the signatory nor a party to the… Charter Agreement.”

The lawsuit has also surfaced in the public back and forth between 50 Cent and the Combs family. In a recent Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote: “Come on Christian you can do better than that man. LOL. No seriously how is your case going, the one when you drug shorty on the boat?”

Meanwhile, Diddy is serving a federal sentence of more than four years after convictions tied to transportation to engage in prostitution. The fee dispute may be settled, but related legal battles continue.