A number of House Democrats have extended invitations to survivors connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse network to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, turning the annual speech into a pointed political moment.

Representative Ro Khanna of California confirmed he will bring Haley Robson, who has publicly said she was trafficked by Epstein beginning at age 16. Khanna, a co-author of the Epstein Transparency Act, framed the invitation as larger than partisan politics.

“Haley’s courageous fight is proof that this isn’t about politics, it’s about exposing America’s two-tiered system of justice and bringing accountability to the Epstein class involved in the horrific abuse of young girls,” Khanna said. “She and her fellow survivors’ bravery was the catalyst for changing a rotten system and finally standing up for humanity and American values,” he added.

Robson responded, “I’m honored and it came as a wonderful surprise to have been invited.”

The move comes amid criticism from some survivors who argue the Justice Department has not done enough to pursue alleged accomplices and has mishandled redactions in released records.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland will attend with Sky and Amanda Roberts, relatives of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died by suicide last year. Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico is inviting state lawmaker Andrea Romero, who is examining Epstein’s activities at his Zorro Ranch estate. Romero recently said, “He was basically doing anything he wanted in this state without any accountability whatsoever.”

As is customary, lawmakers from both parties are using guest invitations to signal broader political priorities during the president’s address.