In the heart of Manhattan, where the grit of the streets meets the high-gloss finish of the stage, the legendary High Times recently transformed the iconic Sony Hall into a premier cultural epicenter. The event, co-produced by Coltivare Creatives, served as a powerful reminder of how far the industry has traveled—bringing the spirit of the legacy market into one of New York City’s most storied professional venues. The highlight for me—rapping along to my favorite 90’s tunes from the legendary rap group ONYX!

Where Community and Culture Collide

The night at Sony Hall was more than a high-profile party; it was a physical manifestation of a shifting industry landscape. For High Times and its production partners, the evening represented a “legacy-meets-luxury” experience that the New York market has long been hungry for.

By bridging the gap between underground roots and commercial scale, the event showcased a forward-facing infrastructure designed to honor the history of the movement while creating a sophisticated space for its future.

Breaking the “Starving Artist” Archetype

A core theme of the production was the philosophy of “breaking bread and make bread.” Rather than a standard “one-off” promotional moment, the activation was built as a sustainable ecosystem where:

Artists were connected directly with commercial opportunities.

Brands were given a platform for authentic cultural engagement.

Venues were utilized to showcase the professional evolution of the industry.

This collaborative model aims to eliminate the archetype of the starving artist, replacing it with a system where creatives, brands, and venues can build, earn, and evolve in tandem.

From Humboldt Roots to NYC Infrastructure

The production carried a deep sense of intentionality, influenced by the heritage of Humboldt County. Bringing that West Coast “legacy” perspective to the concrete jungle of NYC allows for a unique brand of storytelling—one that prioritizes community growth and tangible commercial results over fleeting social media moments.

The result at Sony Hall was an atmosphere that felt both deeply personal and professionally grand, proving that when community and culture collide with the right production strategy, the impact is undeniable.

Experience the Night

For those who couldn’t be in the room, the energy, the people, and the high-fidelity production have been captured in a curated recap.