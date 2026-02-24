Hip-Hop and professional wrestling collided in a major way Monday night as WWE Monday Night Raw took over State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Netflix-presented event brought out a wide range of Hip-Hop artists, entertainers and celebrities, turning the weekly wrestling showcase into a cultural moment. Special guests included cast members from Beauty in Black alongside Hip-Hop heavyweights such as 2 Chainz, Offset, Lil Yachty, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow and Tierra Whack. Producers and personalities like Mike Will Made-It and Funny Marco were also in attendance.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: Tierra Whack attends as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Belly Gang Kushington and Dess Dior attend as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: DJ Holiday (2nd R) attends as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: Funny Marco attends as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: The-Dream attends as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) KING and Domani Harris attend as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) King Halo and 2 Chainz attend as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: Offset attends as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri attend as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix)

The action-packed card featured several high-profile matches, including Raquel Rodriguez vs Iyo Sky vs Kairi Sane and Jey Uso vs El Grande Americano and Bronson Reed. Rising WWE talent Je’Von Evans faced off against veteran Kofi Kingston in a match that also saw Offset involved in a special segment.

One of the night’s most memorable moments came when The Undertaker appeared to announce that AJ Styles would be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. The tribute honored Styles’ legendary career and impact on the industry.

The Atlanta crowd delivered high energy throughout the night, fueled by the crossover between Hip-Hop culture and sports entertainment. With celebrity appearances and major announcements, the event highlighted WWE’s growing partnership with Netflix and its continued influence beyond the wrestling ring.