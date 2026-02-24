How Chef Tayo is Turning Strangers into Family Through “Ebi-Ayo”

In the competitive culinary landscapes of New York City and Los Angeles, a new category of fine dining is emerging that prioritizes connection over exclusivity. Chef Tayo is the visionary behind Ebi-Ayo, an intimate supper club named after the Yoruba words for family and joy. By blending his Nigerian heritage with Italian culinary training, Tayo has created a five-course experience that serves as a living map of his personal journey.

Chef Tayo’s menu is a sophisticated dialogue between continents. The meal began with a standout red snapper crudo topped with a vibrant mango pepper sauce and fried sweet plantain. This starter was paired with a crisp German Riesling, allowing the wine’s acidity to perfectly complement the tropical sweetness of the fish. Following the crudo, Tayo served truffle infused yam alongside a garri polenta and honey suya chicken, a dish that reimagines West African staples through a lens of European luxury.

The centerpiece of the evening was a creamy goat jollof risotto served with braised oxtail. This dish captured the heart of the Ebi-Ayo mission by marrying the technical precision of an Italian risotto with the deep, spiced soul of Nigerian jollof. The pasta course followed by a creative plantain fusilli served with chicken and diced sweet plantain.

To conclude the evening, guests were treated to a Nigerian creme brulee. By using nostalgic Peak vanilla cream and a honey cornflake crumble, Chef Tayo turned a classic French dessert into a sophisticated nod to the childhood flavors of West Africa. Every course functioned as a chapter in a larger story of migration, memory, and innovation.

As Ebi-Ayo continues to bridge the gap between NYC and LA, the supper club remains one of the most sought-after invitations for those seeking Michelin-level execution in a warm, soulful environment. Just ask Netflix’s Dascha Polanco and the influencers who attended the NYC dinner in January.