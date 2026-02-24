J. Cole’s Honda Civic Breaks Down in Phoenix During Cross-Country Fan Tour

J. Cole’s grassroots journey across the country hit a temporary stop in Phoenix after his longtime Honda Civic broke down mid-trip.

The Dreamville founder has been traveling city to city in a modest vehicle, reconnecting with fans and personally selling CDs to bring back a more personal approach to music promotion. However, mechanical trouble forced an unexpected pause in Arizona.

Cole shared the update directly with fans on X, writing, “Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed 🤞🏾 Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime.”

Despite the setback, Cole made it clear that his mission to connect with supporters would continue. Instead of canceling plans, he pivoted to using a sprinter van to keep moving around the city and interacting with fans face to face.

His manager, Ibrahim Hamad, also acknowledged the situation and invited fans to help shape their next move, posting: “The civic had enough 🙏🏿 Phoenix where should we pull up?”