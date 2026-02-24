A shocking interruption during the 2026 BAFTA Awards has triggered ongoing debate after actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were confronted with a racial slur shouted from the audience while presenting.

The moment unfolded live as the two performers stood onstage. An attendee yelled the N-word, immediately shifting the atmosphere inside the venue and prompting swift reaction online. The guest was later identified as a Tourette’s advocate whose condition can include involuntary vocal tics. Organizers had reportedly informed attendees ahead of time that the individual might make unexpected sounds during the ceremony.

In the aftermath, Jamie Foxx voiced strong criticism. The Academy Award winner described the incident as “unacceptable” and indicated he was not fully convinced by the explanation that the outburst was involuntary.

Host Alan Cumming addressed the audience shortly after the disruption, clarifying that the comment was connected to Tourette’s syndrome and urging understanding. Still, questions have persisted about how the situation was managed in the moment and whether additional steps should have been taken to support those onstage.

Delroy Lindo later said he would have appreciated someone from BAFTA checking in with him and Jordan following the incident, underscoring concerns about presenter care during unexpected disruptions.

The BBC has since issued an apology for allowing the slur to air during its tape-delayed broadcast and confirmed that the segment will be edited in future airings.