Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson has spoken out following the controversy at the BAFTA Film Awards, emphasizing that his verbal tics are involuntary after an incident that impacted presenters Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

Davidson, the subject of the BAFTA-nominated project “I Swear,” released a statement expressing appreciation for the support he received while also addressing the situation directly. “I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast,” Davidson said in a statement to Variety. “I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs. I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”

He continued, “In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

Davidson also reaffirmed his advocacy work. “I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so,” Davidson said. “I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

BAFTA issued its own statement, taking accountability for the incident and offering a direct apology. The organization said it took “full responsibility” for putting its “guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all.” It also said it wanted to “apologise unreservedly” to Jordan and Lindo and added, “We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.”

BAFTA also acknowledged Davidson’s decision to exit the ceremony, praising his “dignity and consideration of others” during what was meant to be a celebratory evening.