Two of boxing’s most celebrated champions, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, will square off again in a professional rematch on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The bout will stream live worldwide on Netflix for its more than 325 million subscribers at no additional cost.

The event marks the first professional boxing match ever held at Sphere, with organizers promising a fully immersive production powered by the venue’s cutting-edge technology.

The rematch comes more than a decade after their 2015 clash, widely billed as the Fight of the Century. That showdown generated 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and a record $72 million live gate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao said: “Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Mayweather responded: “I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result.”

Additional details regarding the undercard and ticket sales will be announced soon.