Authorities were dispatched to Ray J’s Los Angeles residence early Saturday morning following a reported domestic violence call, according to information first reported by TMZ. Law enforcement sources say officers arrived around 2 AM on Feb. 21 after receiving a complaint involving the singer and a former girlfriend.

When police arrived at the home, neither Ray J nor the unidentified 30-year-old woman allegedly involved in the incident agreed to cooperate. Without a willing witness or victim, officers were unable to proceed with an arrest, and no formal report was taken. The scene was eventually cleared. It remains unclear who contacted authorities or what led to the initial call. Ray J has not publicly addressed the matter.

The weekend response adds to prior legal trouble for the “One Wish” artist. In November, he was arrested on suspicion of making a criminal threat after a confrontation with his ex-wife, Princess Love, during a Thanksgiving livestream.

During the broadcast, Ray J told viewers he was enduring “the worst Thanksgiving in the world,” claiming unnamed individuals were trying to take his children and that he feared for his safety. He then picked up a handgun on camera, loaded it, and stated he would “defend” his property if anyone came to his door.

As tensions escalated off-screen, Princess Love entered holding their daughter, Melody, and said, “You pointed a gun at us,” an allegation Ray J denied. He countered by claiming Princess and her cousin were intoxicated. The argument intensified as Princess labeled him a “woman abuser.”