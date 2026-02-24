Reebok has officially introduced the Engine A 26, the newest model in its performance basketball lineup, designed to meet the demands of speed, explosiveness, and control on the court. The Engine A 26 is set to release February 27 on Reebok.com, arriving in three colorways: Cheetah and Asym Atomic Tangerine/Digital Lime priced at $130 USD, and Chalk/Black at $120 USD.
Built for athletes who rely on quick bursts and responsiveness, the Engine A 26 features Reebok’s signature ERS technology platform alongside an upgraded SuperFloat POD in the forefoot. This combination enhances energy return while maintaining a close-to-court feel, allowing players to move with greater efficiency and confidence.
The shoe also incorporates a supportive upper and midsole structure to help stabilize movement during rapid cuts and transitions. Meanwhile, the redesigned herringbone outsole traction delivers improved grip for maximum control during gameplay.
The Engine A 26 will be worn by Team RBK.B, Reebok’s roster of elite basketball athletes, including rising star Matas Buzelis. Speaking about the shoe’s performance, Buzelis said, “The Engine A 26 feels fast and has power, as the Engine A platform evolves it’s exactly what athletes need to take their game to the next level.”
Additional colorways are expected to release later this season as Reebok continues expanding its presence in performance basketball footwear.