Ryan Coogler’s long-awaited reboot of The X-Files has officially received a pilot greenlight at Hulu, marking a major step forward for the reimagined sci-fi franchise.

Danielle Deadwyler has been cast as the co-lead in the project, which comes from Onyx Collective and 20th Television. According to Deadline, the series will also be guided by showrunner Jennifer Yale, known for her work on The Copenhagen Test.

Coogler will write and direct the pilot, continuing his expansion into television following his exclusive deal with Disney. The reboot will center on two accomplished FBI agents who develop an unlikely partnership while investigating unexplained phenomena within a long-dormant division.

Original series creator Chris Carter will executive produce alongside Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler.

The pilot order comes after three years of development and signals Hulu’s commitment to reviving one of science fiction’s most influential franchises for a new generation.