T.I. has intensified his ongoing feud with 50 Cent by releasing a new track titled “Right One.” The Atlanta rapper previewed the record on X Monday, writing, “Now say sum’ else…”

The song follows his earlier warning shot “War” and continues the escalating tension between the two rap veterans. On the track, T.I. delivers pointed lyrics aimed directly at his rival. “To me, you just a small man in a big shell / Bitch made ass n**** need pigtails,” he raps. “You take no issues with them white boys, it’s only our people you find to be an eye sore.”

The feud traces back to a proposed Verzuz matchup that never materialized, followed by social media exchanges, accusations, and personal jabs involving both artists and their families.