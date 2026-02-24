Young Thug has officially announced the title of his upcoming album: DBC. The initials stand for “Day Before Coachella,” suggesting a possible connection to his highly anticipated return to the stage.

According to XXL, the Atlanta rapper is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and April 19, 2026.

The announcement has already generated buzz among fans, who are eager to hear new music from Thugger as he prepares for one of the year’s biggest festival appearances.