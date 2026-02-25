BAFTA has issued a public apology following a disruption at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in London that occurred while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo ere presenting on stage.

In case you missed it, the incident unfolded at the Royal Festival Hall as the two stars, who appear together in the film Sinners, introduced an award. An audience member shouted a racial slur, later identified by those present and by viewers as the N-word.

In a statement released Monday, BAFTA addressed the moment and its impact.

“Tourette syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics that the individual has no control over,” the organization said. “Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional.”

The statement continued, acknowledging the severity of what was heard inside the venue. “a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room.” It added: “Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologize unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted.”

Although the ceremony aired on delay through the BBC, the remark was not removed from the broadcast. Clips of the moment circulated online shortly after, drawing criticism from viewers who questioned why the slur was not censored before transmission.