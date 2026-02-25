Brandon T. Jackson Inc. and Jay Walk Entertainment have launched BACKLASH, a revolutionary vertical micro-drama premiering exclusively on the creator-equity platform Cinesodes.

Starring Brandon T. Jackson, the series follows a time-traveler fighting to prevent crimes before they occur. The teaser showcases a high-octane battle against a powerful system desperate to maintain the status quo.

What is “Performance AI”?

BACKLASH introduces a new entertainment category: Performance-Driven AI. Unlike traditional AI content that replaces human talent, this “Performance AI” format keeps actors at the heart of the story.

Using a hybrid model—similar to how actors interact with digital worlds in Avatar—Jackson performs live while AI generates the immersive environments and complex visual effects. This allows for blockbuster-scale storytelling in a serialized, short-form format.

Key Innovations:

Human-Centric AI: AI expands the world; it doesn’t replace the actor’s emotion or presence.

Rapid Production: High-end visual effects scaled for vertical, mobile-first viewing.

Creator Equity: Hosted on Cinesodes, a next-gen platform where creators own a stake in the infrastructure they help build.

BACKLASH signals a new era for independent creators—one where technology enhances human performance and creators share in the platform’s success.