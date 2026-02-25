DJ Khaled is expanding his partnership with Rewind It 10 as the face of its new Progressive Greyaway Shampoo, a formula designed to gradually reduce grey hair and beard while restoring natural-looking color.

The vegan, gluten-free and ammonia-free shampoo is formulated with argan oil, chestnut seed extract and hydrolyzed pea protein to cleanse while blending darker tones with each wash. The product is available at CVS Pharmacy and RewindIt10.com for $14.99, with an Amazon rollout expected in early March and nationwide availability at Sally Beauty in Summer 2026.

“I call this progressive – take your time and Rewind the time,” Khaled said.

Co-founder Fat Joe added, “I really believe this shampoo has the potential to disrupt the men’s hair coloring market. There’s no other product like this available with our powerful formula.”

Co-founder Carolyn Aronson said Khaled’s authenticity made him the natural choice to lead the launch.

Since launching in late 2023, the brand reports more than $50 million in sales and growing demand in the men’s grooming market.