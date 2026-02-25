Here we go, Drake has once again set the internet in motion with a minimal but pointed update about his forthcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

The 6God recently posted a short message to his Instagram Story that read, “MAKE THEM CRY.” With no caption or explanation attached, the phrase immediately ignited speculation. Some fans took it as a signal that the project may lean into heavier emotion, while others voiced frustration over the lack of a firm release date.

Drizzy has suggested the album will arrive sometime in 2026 but has yet to confirm when. The restrained rollout aligns with his recent strategy, where subtle hints and atmosphere build momentum before official announcements are made.

Get this, the teaser arrives as Drake continues to dominate commercially. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry ranked him the third best selling artist worldwide in 2025, trailing Taylor Swift and Stray Kids. The recognition also marked his eleventh straight year as the highest ranked rapper on the organization’s annual list.

Streaming milestones continue to stack up. Earlier in 2026, Drake became the first rapper to surpass 2 billion Spotify streams within the year. He has also reached a benchmark of 300 songs each crossing 100 million streams. His 2025 collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has earned multiple RIAA certifications, including platinum and gold honors across several tracks.