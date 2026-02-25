Veteran Hip Hop journalist Elliott Wilson has revealed he recently underwent cardiac surgery, sharing the personal update directly with fans.

Wilson posted the message on X, reflecting on both his recovery and future outlook after the procedure. His update comes as a surprise to many who consider him one of the most respected voices in Hip Hop media.

“Cardiac surgery three weeks ago. Three more to full recovery. Got way more life to live. My next chapter might fuck around and be my best one.”

Wilson remains optimistic as he continues healing, signaling resilience and a renewed focus on what lies ahead.