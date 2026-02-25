Platinum-selling artist K. Michelle is officially joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its upcoming Season 17. The singer confirmed the news on social media, writing, “Give me my respect❤️ Season 17🌻🤠”.

The long-running Bravo reality series is set to return Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

K. Michelle enters the franchise alongside entrepreneur Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. Both newcomers bring strong personalities and business success to an already dynamic cast.

Returning housewives include Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell. Fan favorite Cynthia Bailey will also return in a friend role.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and bold personality, K. Michelle joins the show as she enters a new chapter in both her personal life and music career. The Billboard-charting artist is continuing to expand her creative reach, including her transition into country music while balancing family life and new relationships.

Season 17 promises heightened drama, evolving friendships, and major life changes among the cast. Pinky Cole’s entrepreneurial journey and comeback story will also be featured, adding another layer of ambition and resilience to the series.

With fresh faces and returning favorites, Atlanta’s most talked-about social circle is preparing for one of its most unpredictable seasons yet.