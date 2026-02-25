The federal trial involving rapper Lil Durk has been postponed once again, with proceedings now scheduled to begin on Aug. 25, 2026.

Durk appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Feb. 23 for a pretrial hearing tied to his murder for hire case. Prosecutors allege he paid five individuals in 2022 to target rapper Quando Rondo.

According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the new timeline may still change depending on pending legal motions.

“Lil Durk’s trial moved to 8/25/26 at a hearing today, but there’s a catch,” Dillon tweeted. “If the judge grants pending motion from 3 co-defendants seeking to sever their cases from Durk’s trial, Durk wants to go sooner. The 8/25 date was set to accommodate defense for codefendant, not Durk.”

The case has faced multiple delays since Durk’s October 2024 arrest. Previous trial dates included January 2025, October 2025, January 2026, and April 2026, reflecting the ongoing complexity of the high profile case.