NAV and Young Thug have reunited visually for their latest collaboration, releasing the official video for “Trimski.” Directed by Orazio Singh and Herman Atwall, the visual was filmed at Lucky Strike, highlighting their shared love for bowling and Miami nightlife.

Alongside the video release, NAV announced a run of UK and EU tour dates. The tour begins April 29 at O2 Academy Brixton and will include stops in Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

NAV 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 29 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Thu Apr 30 – Paris, FR – The Bataclan

Sat May 2 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

Mon May 4 – Amsterdam, NL- Melkweg

Tue May 5 – Berlin, DE – Huxley’s Neue Welt

The upcoming shows follow NAV’s recent appearances on tour with Travis Scott and performances at Rolling Loud India, plus dates in Tokyo and Delhi. Tickets go on sale February 27 via navmusic.com.