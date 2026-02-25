New York City officials say traffic is moving again across all five boroughs after a sweeping response to one of the season’s most intense snowstorms.

Mayor Mamdani confirmed late Tuesday that every street had been cleared following days of relentless snowfall. City crews plowed 6,300 miles of roadway and distributed 143 million pounds of salt to combat icy conditions. Thousands of sanitation workers were mobilized, joined by more than 800 emergency snow shovelers hired through a temporary program that paid residents 30 dollars an hour to clear sidewalks, hydrants, bus stops, and crosswalks.

Videos shared online showed clean walkways and passable streets, with many residents applauding the speed of the effort. Some families, however, reported uneven cleanup around certain schools, prompting calls for closer monitoring in high traffic areas.

In a tweet from Mamdani:

Good evening, NYC!

✔️Every street across all five boroughs plowed

✔️143 million pounds of salt spread

✔️Thousands of DSNY workers and emergency show shovelers deployed

Weather: Chance of light snow, then rain

Roads: Open, but proceed with caution.

Ferries: Staten Island on regular schedule. NYC Ferry returns to regular schedule Weds AM.

Enhanced Code Blue: Active through Weds AM.

Light snow is expected to transition into rain, which officials warn could refreeze overnight. Drivers are advised to remain alert as melting and shifting temperatures may create slick patches despite the large scale cleanup.