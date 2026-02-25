The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to echo through South Los Angeles as the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue prepares to be officially renamed “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

The dedication ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, February 28, will bring together Nipsey’s brother and business partner Blacc Sam alongside L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilmember Heather Hutt and Assemblymember Isaac Bryan. The tribute cements what the city has long acknowledged: that Nipsey was not just an artist, but an architect of community reinvestment and self-determination.

Crenshaw and Slauson was more than a lyrical landmark. It was ground zero for his vision. Just blocks from where he purchased the plaza that now houses The Marathon store and the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, the intersection symbolizes ownership, economic empowerment and cultural pride. He immortalized it in records like “Crenshaw and Slauson (True Story),” transforming a crossroads into a mantra.

The recognition follows last summer’s temporary renaming of the nearby Hyde Park Metro station in his honor for what would have been his 40th birthday, underscoring how deeply his imprint is embedded in the city’s civic fabric.

Beyond memorials, Nipsey’s artistic legacy remains active. His Marathon Clothing brand recently announced a forthcoming collaborative project with Bino Rideaux titled Prolific, led by the Mike & Keys-produced single “Reckless.” The release will mark his first posthumous album, arriving more than six years after his 2019 killing outside his Marathon store at age 33. Eric Holder, convicted of first-degree murder, is currently serving a 60-year sentence.

With “Nipsey Hussle Square,” Los Angeles formalizes what the culture has long declared: the Marathon truly continues.