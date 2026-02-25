The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2026 nominees, highlighting a powerful lineup of Hip Hop and R&B legends including Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Sade, and New Edition.

Hill, Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan earned their first nominations this year, marking a major milestone in recognizing their lasting cultural and musical influence. Meanwhile, Carey returns as a nominee for the third time, while Sade and New Edition continue their journey toward potential induction.

According to Variety, the diverse ballot reflects the Hall’s growing recognition of artists who reshaped music across genres, from hip-hop and soul to pop and R&B. More than 1,200 voters will decide the final inductees, with the Class of 2026 expected to be announced in April.

The nominations highlight decades of influence, reaffirming the lasting impact these artists have had on music, culture, and global audiences.