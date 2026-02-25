Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella will officially be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, recognizing their groundbreaking influence on music and culture. The honor celebrates artists whose impact continues to shape future generations.

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, praised their historic contributions. “As pioneers of hip-hop, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella rewrote the rules and boldly claimed space in a genre that forever changed because of their voices, style, and undeniable talent,” he said. “Inducting them into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame is a celebration of more than an iconic career – it’s a tribute to trailblazers who opened doors, and inspired generations in a way that still resonates today.”

Connie Orlando of BET added: “Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella have built a legacy defined by confidence, authenticity, and cultural influence. They reshaped how women are seen and heard in music, creating space for bold self-expression and empowerment. Inducting them into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame honors a career that continues to strengthen community, elevate culture, and connect generations.”

Originating from Queens, the trio broke barriers as the first all-female rap group to achieve platinum success and later earned induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air February 28 from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on BET and CBS Television Network, celebrating their lasting legacy in hip-hop.