Former Boston Red Sox minor league pitcher Yusniel Padrón Artiles was arrested February 19 in Hialeah, Florida, and is now facing serious felony drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office records.

Padrón Artiles, a Cuban-born right-hander drafted by Boston in the 22nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Miami Dade College, reached Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs before his release from the organization in 2024. He later pitched in the independent Frontier League and had recently been listed on Cuba’s reserve roster ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

According to charging documents, a confidential informant conducted four controlled cocaine purchases from Padrón Artiles in January and February. Investigators subsequently obtained and executed a search warrant at his Hialeah residence.

Law enforcement reports state deputies recovered approximately 52 grams of powder cocaine, packaged in nearly 50 individual baggies, along with two firearms and roughly $1,200 in cash. Authorities allege the quantity of narcotics and the manner in which they were packaged are “consistent with distribution activity rather than personal use.” The presence of firearms in proximity to the narcotics elevated the charges to armed trafficking offenses.

The arrest affidavit further alleges that the controlled purchases “establish a pattern of distribution activity consistent with trafficking,” forming the basis for counts including trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a location for the purpose of distributing a controlled substance.

Padrón Artiles, 28, remains held without bond at the Metrowest Detention Center pending further proceedings. If convicted, the charges carry mandatory minimum sentencing provisions and could result in significant prison time.

No public statement has been released by his legal representation. As with all defendants, he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.