This International Women’s Day (March 8), Ayesha Curry’s Black-owned, women-led skincare brand, Sweet July, is turning beauty into a mission for change.

Heritage-Led Healing

Inspired by Ayesha’s Jamaican roots, Sweet July blends Caribbean superfoods with high-performance actives. The brand is built on generational wisdom, creating clean formulas like the Lip Treatment ($20), the radiant Irie Face Oil ($48), and the comprehensive Essentials Set ($96).

Empowering the Next Generation

Sweet July is dedicated to more than just skincare; it is committed to uplifting young women. In a major pledge for International Women’s Day, 100% of proceeds from all sweetjulyskin.com purchases on March 8 will be donated to Girls Inc. of Alameda County.

These funds will directly support programs that foster confidence, leadership, and independence in young girls.

Shop for a Cause