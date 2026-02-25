LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 18: Detroit Shock team member Kara Braxton attends the 2007 NBA All-Star Game “Diddy” After Party at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms Hotel and Casino on February 18, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

The basketball world is in mourning following the tragic news that former WNBA star and two-time champion Kara Braxton passed away in a single-car accident on Saturday, February 21. She was 43 years old.

The Incident

According to a press release from the Cobb County Police Department, the accident occurred just after 5 p.m. Braxton was driving a 2023 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 285 when the vehicle collided with a concrete median wall.

The vehicle continued against the wall before coming to a rest on the left shoulder at Cobb Parkway. Braxton was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where she was tragically pronounced dead.

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton.



A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time. pic.twitter.com/0I71xWCWfW — WNBA (@WNBA) February 23, 2026

A Legacy of Excellence

Braxton, a 6’6″ center, was a force on the court for over a decade. After a standout collegiate career at the University of Georgia, she was selected by the Detroit Shock in the first round of the 2005 WNBA Draft. Her impact was immediate, helping the Shock secure two WNBA championships.

Throughout her 10-season career, she also played for the Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Her talent extended globally, with successful professional stints in Turkey, China, Israel, and South Korea.

Heartfelt Tributes

The WNBA released a statement on Monday expressing profound sadness:

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time.”

Personal tributes have flooded social media, highlighting the impact Braxton had off the court. NBA legend Allen Iverson shared a touching message on X (formerly Twitter):

“I’ll never forget the smile & laughter of my homegirl. Rest Easy My Friend.”

Braxton’s son, Jelani Thurman—a tight end for the University of North Carolina—shared a moving tribute to his mother on Instagram, writing, “Imma miss my queen!” alongside photos of them together. Braxton is also survived by her son, Jream Jackson.

Remembering Kara Braxton

Kara Braxton will be remembered not only for her towering presence and championship pedigree but for the joy and laughter she brought to those around her. Her passing is a significant loss to the Atlanta community and the broader sports world.