The Hip Hop world has lost one of its foundational architects.

Oliver “Power” Grant, the visionary executive, entrepreneur, filmmaker and co-founder of the Wu-Tang Clan brand, has passed away at the age of 52. His death marks the loss of one of the key figures who helped transform a Staten Island rap collective into a global cultural institution.

Power was far more than a behind-the-scenes manager. He was one of the original architects of the Wu-Tang business blueprint, heavily investing in the movement alongside Mitchell “Divine” Diggs during its earliest and most uncertain days. While RZA crafted the sonic universe and the Clan sharpened its lyrical swords, Power helped build the infrastructure that allowed Wu-Tang to operate as both a group and a brand.

In an era when Hip Hop business models were still evolving, Power believed Wu-Tang could be more than music. He saw merchandise, film, fashion and ownership as extensions of the culture. That vision materialized in Wu Wear, the groundbreaking clothing line he created during the Clan’s commercial apex in the late 1990s.

Wu Wear was not simply artist merchandise. It was one of the first artist-driven urban fashion brands to scale globally, landing in major department stores while remaining rooted in street authenticity. At a time when luxury houses had not yet embraced Hip Hop, Wu Wear put the “W” logo into malls, music videos and neighborhoods across America. It helped establish the blueprint that artists today follow when turning their brands into lifestyle empires.

Power’s entrepreneurial instincts extended into film. He appeared in Hype Williams’ 1998 cult classic Belly, portraying “Knowledge Born” alongside DMX and Nas. The film remains a visual staple of late 90s Hip Hop cinema, and Power’s presence reinforced his deep ties to the culture beyond music management. He later appeared in James Toback’s 1999 drama Black and White, starring Brooke Shields, Robert Downey Jr. and Mike Tyson, further cementing his footprint in film during a period when Hip Hop was expanding its reach into Hollywood.

Behind the scenes, Power was instrumental in Wu-Tang’s expansion strategy. During the group’s meteoric rise following Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever, he worked to ensure the brand moved cohesively across music, fashion and media. He was part of the nucleus that believed ownership mattered long before that became a universal industry mantra.

For many within the culture, Power represented the bridge between street vision and corporate execution. He understood both worlds and navigated them unapologetically. His work helped define how Hip Hop crews could function as businesses without losing authenticity.

Those who knew him personally describe him as driven, fearless and deeply committed to the Wu legacy. His contributions helped establish Wu-Tang Clan not just as a rap group, but as a franchise, a movement and a lasting global brand.

At 52, his passing feels premature for a man whose fingerprints are permanently etched into Hip Hop’s business evolution. The Wu-Tang Clan changed the way artists approached contracts, branding and independence. Oliver “Power” Grant was one of the men who helped make that possible.

His legacy lives on in every Wu logo worn, every independent artist building their own infrastructure, and every conversation about ownership in Hip Hop.

Rest in Power.