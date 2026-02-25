Ximena Saenz on Building a Career in an Unstable Creator Economy

The creator economy is often described in the language of freedom. Flexible schedules. Direct audiences. Independence from traditional gatekeepers. What is discussed less frequently is its attrition rate. Platforms reward acceleration but punish sustainability. Visibility compounds quickly, but stability does not. For many creators, success arrives before infrastructure, leaving individuals to improvise systems that were never designed for longevity.

This imbalance is structural. Platforms optimize for engagement, not endurance. Algorithms incentivize output without offering protections for volatility, burnout, or long-term planning. As a result, creators are celebrated for growth while quietly absorbing risks once distributed across institutions. The economy functions, but unevenly.

Ximena Saenz entered this ecosystem without illusions. When one of her early videos gained traction, she recognized opportunity but also the fleeting nature. Rather than treating virality as validation, she treated it as a signal. Attention could be built, but it could also disappear.

What is often overlooked is that social media was never her original ambition. From the age of six, Saenz attended acting programs every summer, participating in stage productions year after year. Performance was a long-standing goal, not a late pivot. After finishing high school, she auditioned for Centro de Educación Artística, the acting academy operated by Televisa in Mexico City. Of roughly 3,000 applicants, 100 advanced past the first casting, and only 50 were ultimately accepted. Saenz was among them. During this period, she continued building her online presence, balancing acting training with content creation.

She worked across multiple accounts, posting with consistency that mirrored startup iteration rather than personal expression. Content became labor. Scheduling became infrastructure. The emotional volatility of audience response was real, but it was not indulged. Saenz understood early that creators who mistake attention for security rarely last.

Her background reinforced this instinct. Years of structured athletics had already established a relationship to effort that did not require applause. Immigration had introduced uncertainty long before platforms did. Instability was familiar. What mattered was preparation.

Even so, the limits of platform-based careers became increasingly clear as platforms changed and attention proved unpredictable. Saenz has spoken about wanting to be known for more than content creation in the long term. Modeling and acting remain interests, however on her own terms. For her, social media is a phase rather than a permanent identity. A means rather than an identity.