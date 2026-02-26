The ongoing tension between 50 Cent and T.I. appears to have reached a new chapter. Observers recently noticed that 50 Cent removed Instagram posts connected to the Atlanta rapper and his family, a move that fueled speculation online.

The shift follows T.I.’s release of “Right One,” a diss record that directly targets the G Unit founder. On the track, T.I. challenges 50’s reputation and accuses him of singling out Black entertainers while sparing white peers. He opens the song with pointed remarks: “Ayy, this the ngga y’all scared of, man?/ Man, fck this LEGO head-a** ngga, man,” before adding, “Ain’t nobody scared of this fck n*gga, man.”

The conflict has extended beyond the two rappers. T.I.’s son, King, also entered the fray online after 50 shared an unflattering image of Tiny. King responded with inflammatory comments about 50’s late mother. Although 50 fired back on social media, some fans questioned whether his responses landed as intended.

T.I. has also made it clear that a potential Verzuz battle between the two will not move forward. Speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Podcast, he claimed the idea had once been discussed directly. “I just ain’t call him out of the blue,” T.I. said. “This ain’t come out of nowhere.”

Detailing the encounter, he explained, “We were moving around in L.A., selling some TV shows. While we were around each other, I said, ‘What you think about this?’ He was like, ‘You want to do that sht?’ I said yeah. He was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ I told him, ‘I’ma jump out there first, and then, you just go jump out there, and we’ll line it up.’ He said, ‘Alright,’ [but] when I jumped out, that ngga acted like he ain’t know what the f*ck going on,” T.I. continued.